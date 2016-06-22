BRUSSELS, June 22 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg condemned on Wednesday North Korea's launch of what appeared to be an intermediate-range missile fired towards Japan, and to stop more "provocative actions."

"I strongly condemn the launch by North Korea of two ballistic missiles," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"These repeated provocative actions ... undermine international security and dialogue," he said, calling for North Korea to "fully comply with its obligations under international law, not to threaten with or conduct any launches using ballistic missile technology and to refrain from any further provocative actions."

The launch came about two hours after a similar test failed, South Korea's military said, and covered 400 km (250 miles), more than halfway towards the southwest coast of Japan's main island of Honshu. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)