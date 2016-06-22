BRUSSELS, June 22 NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg condemned on Wednesday North Korea's launch of what
appeared to be an intermediate-range missile fired towards
Japan, and to stop more "provocative actions."
"I strongly condemn the launch by North Korea of two
ballistic missiles," Stoltenberg said in a statement.
"These repeated provocative actions ... undermine
international security and dialogue," he said, calling for North
Korea to "fully comply with its obligations under international
law, not to threaten with or conduct any launches using
ballistic missile technology and to refrain from any further
provocative actions."
The launch came about two hours after a similar test
failed, South Korea's military said, and covered 400 km (250
miles), more than halfway towards the southwest coast of Japan's
main island of Honshu.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)