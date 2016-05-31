WASHINGTON The U.S. military said on Tuesday it detected what appeared to be a failed North Korean attempt to launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile, and it strongly condemned the test, calling it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

U.S. Strategic Command said it detected the attempted ballistic missile launch from the eastern port of Wosan at 3:30 p.m. CDT (2030 GMT) on Monday. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD, determined the launch did not threaten North America, a Strategic Command spokesman said.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's missile test in violation of U.N. Security Council Resolutions, which explicitly prohibit North Korea's use of ballistic missile technology," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"These actions and North Korea's continued pursuit of ballistic missile and nuclear weapons capabilities, pose a significant threat to the United States, our allies and to the stability of the greater Asia-Pacific," the statement said.

