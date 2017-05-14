Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo, May 14, 2017, after South Korea's military said that North Korean had fired an unidentified projectile from a region near its west coast. Mandatory credit... REUTERS

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.

Shotaro Yachi, Abe's top security adviser, also had a call with U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Abe also told reporters.

"We will continue to closely coordinate with the United States and South Korea to respond to the North Korea situation," Abe told reporters.

