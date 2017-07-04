FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says to make major announcement on Tuesday afternoon-Yonhap
July 4, 2017 / 4:49 AM / in 2 days

N.Korea says to make major announcement on Tuesday afternoon-Yonhap

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - North Korea said it will make a major announcement on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korean and U.S. officials said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the military was analyzing the missile with the possibility that it may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile-class rocket. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

