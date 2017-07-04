FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls for calm and restraint after North Korea launches missile
July 4, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in a day

China calls for calm and restraint after North Korea launches missile

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called on Tuesday for calm and restraint after North Korea launched a ballistic missile and U.S. President Donald Trump said perhaps China would "put a heavy move" on North Korea to "end this nonsense".

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said U.N. Security Council resolutions had clear rules on North Korea's missile launches and China opposed it going against those rules. He was speaking at a daily news briefing.

North Korea said it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on a steep trajectory. An expert said, if fired at a conventional trajectory, the missile could possibly hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Robert Birsel

