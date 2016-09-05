BRUSSELS, Sept 5 North Korea must end its
"illegal" ballistic missile programme that only serves to worsen
tensions in the region, the European Union said on Monday after
Pyongyang's latest missile launches.
North Korea "must halt all missile launches using ballistic
missile technology and abandon its ballistic missile programmes
in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," the European
union said in a statement.
The EU said what it called illegal actions "serve no purpose
other than increase tensions to the detriment of all."
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east
coast on Monday.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)