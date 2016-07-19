BRUSSELS The European Union's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, said missile launches by North Korea on Tuesday were a "clear and grave violation" of Pyongyang's international obligations.

"Following its illegal nuclear test on 6 January, this latest act by (North Korea) will heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula and undermine the peace and security of the wider region," she said in a statement.

North Korea earlier on Tuesday fired three ballistic missiles that flew between 500 and 600 km (300-360 miles) into the sea off its east coast, the latest in a series of provocative moves by the isolated country.

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the missile launches were "deeply troubling".

