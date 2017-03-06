UK police arrest 16th person in connection with Manchester attack
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
SEOUL South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Monday Seoul should swiftly complete the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defence system after North Korea launched four missiles earlier in the day.
"We should quickly finish the deployment of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) deployment and acquire a defence system against North Korea's nuclear missiles," said Hwang in opening remarks while presiding over a National Security Council meeting after the North's latest provocation.
North Korea fired four ballistic missiles early on Monday, three of which Japan said landed in its exclusive economic zone, in an apparent retaliation over recent U.S.-South Korean military drills.
MANCHESTER, England Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered because of significant progress in the investigation.