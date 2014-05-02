(Corrects to give full name of army's new political chief in
13th paragraph)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL May 2 North Korea has recently conducted
engine tests for an intercontinental ballistic missile that
could potentially deliver a nuclear warhead to the United
States, a U.S. think tank said on Friday.
North Korea conducted at least one engine test for the KN-08
missile in late March or early April, the think tank 38 North
said, marking the latest in a series of tests for a missile
believed to have a range of more than 10,000 km (6,000 miles).
Following the engine tests, the next stage for North Korea
would be a test launch of the missile, according to 38 North,
which is affiliated with Johns Hopkins University's U.S.-Korea
Institute.
"As this effort progresses, the next technically logical
step in the missile's development would be a flight test of the
entire system," 38 North said in its report.
Commercial satellite imagery indicates movement and removal
of missile stages and fuel tanks as well as changes in the flame
trench that point to North Korea having conducted one or more
tests in the two-week period from March 22, the report said.
South Korea's defence ministry declined to confirm the
specifics of the report citing intelligence policy but said a
long-range missile launch by the North could not be ruled out.
"It's not easy to conduct a long-range rocket launch right
after a engine test but they may have had other things
prepared," ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said.
North Korea is believed to be developing on a nuclear weapon
and the technology to miniaturize a warhead to mount it on a
long-range missile.
In December 2012 it launched a long-range rocket that
successfully put an object into space orbit and in February last
year conducted a third nuclear test.
The report on the engine testing comes a week after the
think tank reported heightened activities at the North's nuclear
test site at Punggye-ri, indicating it was ready to conduct a
fourth nuclear test.
A South Korean government official said preparations for a
nuclear test at Punggye-ri appeared to be complete, including
the sealing of tunnels dug into mountain range, and all that
remained was for the North's leader Kim Jong Un to order it.
Since 2006, the United Nations has imposed sanctions on
North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests, but the North has
pushed ahead with further tests, even disregarding warnings from
its sole major ally, China.
On Friday, the North's official media carried a report that
showed Kim Jong Un had replaced his top military aide, naming
confidant Hwang Pyong So as the new army political chief.
Hwang replaced Choe Ryong Hae, who was rumored to be in bad
health. Choe is the son of a revolutionary fighter who worked
with state founder Kim Il Sung.
Hwang was previously deputy director of the ruling Workers'
Party's powerful Organizational Guidance Department.
The post of the director of the Korean People's Army's
General Political Department is seen as the highest position in
the North's 1.2-million strong army.
Analysts doubted whether the appointment would significantly
impact Kim's grip on power. But, some said it may reflect the
discomfort of a young leader, with no military experience, at
having Choe in such a prominent post.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)