SEOUL, Sept 20 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
has supervised a ground test of a new rocket engine to launch
satellites, the North's state media reported on Tuesday, the
latest in a rapid succession of missile-related tests this year
by the isolated state.
Kim asked that the scientists and engineers make
"preparations for launching the satellite as soon as possible on
the basis of the successful test," the official KCNA news agency
said, indicating the North may soon launch another long-range
rocket.
The test was conducted amid global condemnation of the
North's fifth nuclear test this month and a call by the United
States, Japan and South Korea this week for greater pressure on
Pyongyang for its disregard for United Nations resolutions
banning missile and nuclear programmes.
North Korea has been testing nuclear weapons and ballistic
missiles at an unprecedented rate this year under Kim's
direction, including the launch of a satellite in February that
was widely seen as a test of long-range ballistic missile
technology.
"Kim Jong Un ... visited the Sohae Space Center to guide the
ground jet test of a new type high-power engine of a carrier
rocket for the geo-stationary satellite," KCNA said.
The Sohae centre is the North's newly upgraded rocket
station where the February launch of a satellite and other
rocket tests have been conducted.
North Korea earlier this month fired three missiles that
flew about 1,000 km (600 miles) each and in August tested a
submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that international
experts said showed considerable progress.
It also launched an intermediate-range missile in June that
experts said marked a technological advance for the isolated
state after several test failures.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Toni Reinhold)