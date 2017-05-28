(Repeats for wider distribution, no changes to text)
SEOUL May 28 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
has supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system and
ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the
country, the state news agency reported on Sunday, after weeks
of defiant ballistic missile tests.
The North's KCNA news agency did not report the exact nature
of the weapon or the time of the test but said it was organised
by the Academy of National Defence Science, a blacklisted agency
that is believed to be developing missiles and nuclear weapons.
The North has been pushing to develop a wide range of weapon
systems since early last year at an unprecedented pace including
a long-range missile capable of striking the mainland United
States and has in recent weeks tested its intermediate-range
ballistic missile, making some technical advances.
The reclusive state rejects U.N. and unilateral sanctions by
other states against its weapons programme as an infringement of
its right to self defense and says the programme is necessary to
counter U.S. aggression.
It last conducted a ballistic missile test a week ago.
The United States denies any intention to attack the North.
"Kim Jong Un ... watched the test of a new type of
anti-aircraft guided weapon system organized by the Academy of
National Defence Science," KCNA said on Sunday.
"This weapon system, whose operation capability has been
thoroughly verified, should be mass-produced to deploy all over
the country ... so as to completely spoil the enemy's wild dream
to command the air, boasting of air supremacy and weapon
almighty," it said.
KCNA said Kim was accompanied by his military aides and
listed the three men believed to be the top officials in the
country's rapidly accelerating missile programme.
They are Ri Pyong Chol, a former top air force general; Kim
Jong Sik, a veteran rocket scientist; and Jang Chang Ha, the
head of the Academy of National Defence Science, a weapons
development and procurement centre.
North Korea said on Monday it had successfully tested what
it called an intermediate-range ballistic missile that met all
technical requirements and could now be mass-produced, although
outside officials and experts questioned the extent of its
progress.
On Tuesday, the head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency
said that if left unchecked, North Korea is on an "inevitable"
path to obtaining a nuclear-armed missile capable of striking
the United States.
Appearing at a Senate hearing, Defense Intelligence Agency
Director Vincent Stewart declined to offer a time estimate but
Western experts believe the North still needed several years to
develop such a weapon.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by James Dalgleish)