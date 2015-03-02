(Adds U.S. State Department comments, fixes slug)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, March 2 North Korea fired two short-range
missiles off its eastern coast on Monday, South Korean officials
said, a defiant response to annual joint military exercises
between South Korea and the United States, but one which drew a
swift protest from Japan.
The firing came hours before the U.S.-South Korean military
exercises were scheduled to begin, drills which the secretive
North denounces as a preparation for war.
The missiles landed in the sea between the Korean Peninsula
and southern Japan early on Monday morning after traveling for
about 490 km (305 miles), according to South Korea's Defense
Ministry.
Ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok said North Korea fired the
missiles without designating any no-sail zones, which was
regarded as a provocation.
"If North Korea takes provocative actions, our military will
react firmly and strongly so North Korea will regret it in its
bones," Kim told a news briefing.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said such missile
launches represent a threat to peace in the region.
The spokesperson also said the U.S. calls on North Korea to
"refrain from provocative actions that raise tensions in the
region."
Pyongyang has escalated its rhetoric against the drills,
with a spokesman for its army general staff saying Washington
and Seoul "should be dealt with only by merciless strikes."
Japan quickly lodged a protest with North Korea over the
latest missile launches, saying they posed a serious threat to
safety at sea and in the sky.
"The ballistic missile launches by North Korea are extremely
problematic conduct in terms of aviation and navigation safety,"
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
"We swiftly lodged a stern protest with North Korea."
Japan treads a fine line between conveying its condemnation
to Pyongyang over such actions while not trying not to derail
bilateral talks aimed at resolving the issue of Japanese
citizens abducted by North Korean agents decades ago.
In July, Japan eased some sanctions on North Korea in return
for the North reopening its investigation into the fate of
Japanese abductees, but little progress has been made so far.
North Korea frequently tests short-range missiles off its
coast as part of military drills.
The United Nations has imposed sanctions banning North Korea
from using ballistic missile technologies.
