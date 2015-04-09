(Adds comments from Carter, senior U.S. official)
By David Brunnstrom
OSAN, South Korea, April 9 North Korea has fired
two surface-to-air missiles off its west coast, South Korea said
on Thursday, with the latest in a string of short-range firings
by the North coming shortly before the U.S. defense secretary
arrived in the region.
The two short-range missiles were fired on Tuesday, South
Korea's defense ministry said, and followed the launch on Friday
of four short-range missiles off the west coast of North Korea.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter arrived in Japan on
Tuesday afternoon and travelled to South Korea on Thursday,
where he was expected to discuss a response to North Korea's
growing missile and nuclear threat.
"It's just a reminder of how tense things are on the Korean
peninsula. That's the reason I'm going," Carter told reporters
at Yokota air base in Japan before departing for South Korea.
"If it was a welcoming message to me, I'm flattered."
A senior U.S. official described the missile test as a
provocative act ahead of Carter's visit.
"Their missile inventory is growing and their willingness to
test those missiles appears to be growing as we've just seen
today," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
U.S. military officials have said a sophisticated air
defence system is needed in South Korea to counter the North's
missile threat, although Washington has not made a formal
proposal for deploying THAAD and it is not officially on the
agenda for Carter's visit.
"These are missiles launched and it reinforces the missile
defense preparations we've long had on the Korean peninsula and
have here, by the way in Japan," Carter said when asked if the
latest North Korean missile launch underscores the need for
THAAD deployment in South Korea.
China and Russia have both spoken out against placing THAAD,
or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, in South Korea.
