(Adds confirmation, detail on apparent failure, UN Security
Council meeting)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 29 North Korea test-fired a
ballistic missile on Saturday from a region north of its
capital, but it appears to have failed, South Korea's military
said, defying intense pressure from the United States and the
reclusive state's main ally, China.
An official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed
the launch but did not immediately have any further information.
Yonhap news agency said the missile appeared to have blown up a
few seconds into flight.
The test came as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
warned the United Nations that failure to curb North Korea's
nuclear and ballistic missile programs could lead to
'catastrophic consequences'.
U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on
Thursday a "major, major conflict" with North Korea was possible
over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping for "trying very
hard" to rein in Pyongyang.
But both China and Russia rebuked Washington's threat of
military force at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the
matter.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 15-member council
it was not only up to China to solve the North Korean problem.
"The key to solving the nuclear issue on the peninsula does
not lie in the hands of the Chinese side," Wang told the council
in blunt remarks that Tillerson later rebuffed.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been rising as North
Korea celebrates a number of key anniversaries, with both sides
staging major military drills.
In a show of force, the United States is sending the USS
Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group to waters off the Korean
peninsula, where it will join the USS Michigan, a nuclear
submarine that docked in South Korea on Tuesday. South Korea's
navy has said it will hold drills with the U.S. strike group.
(Editing by James Dalgleish and Lincoln Feast)