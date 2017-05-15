* Launch suggests advances in missile re-entry, engine
performance
* North Korea vows missile tests "any time, any place"
* North says U.S. territory "within sighting range for
strike"
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, May 15 North Korea said on Monday it had
successfully conducted a mid- to-long-range missile test and
would continue such launches "any time, any place", defying UN
Security Council resolutions and warnings from the United
States.
North Korea, which regularly threatens to destroy the United
States in a sea of flames, has accused Washington of pushing the
Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war with recent
military drills with South Korea and Japan.
The North's KCNA news agency said Sunday's test launch
verified the homing feature of the warhead that allowed it to
survive "under the worst re-entry situation" and accurately
detonate.
It also tested the North's capability to carry a "large-size
heavy nuclear warhead", KCNA said.
"The test-fire proved to the full all the technical
specifications of the rocket ... like guidance and stabilization
systems ... and reconfirmed the reliability of new rocket engine
under the practical flight circumstances," KCNA said.
The test "represents a level of performance never before
seen from a North Korean missile", John Schilling, an aerospace
expert, said in an analysis on the U.S.-based 38 North website.
"It appears to have not only demonstrated an
intermediate-range ballistic missile that might enable them to
reliably strike the U.S. base at Guam, but more importantly, may
represent a substantial advance to developing an
intercontinental ballistic missile."
The missile flew 787 km (489 miles) on a trajectory reaching
an altitude of 2,111.5 km (1,312 miles), KCNA said.
North Korea has been developing a long-range missile capable
of striking the mainland United States mounted with a nuclear
warhead. That would require a flight of 8,000 km (4,800 miles)
or more and technology to ensure a warhead's stable re-entry
into the atmosphere.
"The test-firing of ICBMs will occur at any time and place,
at the will of North Korea's highest leadership," North Korea's
ambassador to China, Ji Jae Ryong, told reporters in Beijing on
Monday, a day before the UN Security Council meets in New York
to discuss the test.
North Korea has defied calls to curb its missile and nuclear
weapons programmes, testing its relationship with its lone major
ally, China, which has always called for talks to resolve the
issue, and prompting South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in,
to "strongly condemn" Sunday's action.
"HARMFUL AND DANGEROUS"
U.S. President Donald Trump warned in an interview with
Reuters this month that a "major, major conflict" with North
Korea was possible. In a show of force, the United States sent
an aircraft carrier strike group, led by the USS Carl Vinson, to
waters off the Korean peninsula to conduct drills with South
Korea and Japan.
It says the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea is
over.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Beijing that Moscow
was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear weapons, but
that the world should talk to North Korea rather than threaten
it.
"I want to confirm that we are categorically against the
expansion of the club of nuclear powers, including with the
Korean peninsula and North Korea," said Putin, who said any such
move would be "harmful and dangerous".
"But at the same time, we understand that what we have
observed in the world recently, and specifically flagrant
violations of international law and incursions into the
territory of foreign states, changes in regime, lead to such
kinds of arms races."
Putin did not specify what countries he had in mind, but he
has in the past repeatedly criticised the United States for
military operations in Iraq, Libya and Syria, and accused it of
trying to oust legitimate governments.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday that the missile
crashed into the Sea of Japan around 500 km (310 miles) off the
Russian coast.
The North has successfully launched long-range rockets twice
to put objects into space. But many had believed it was some
years away from mastering re-entry expertise for perfecting an
ICBM, which uses similar engineering in early flight stages.
North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper devoted half
of its six-page Monday edition to coverage of the missile test,
with vivid colour photographs of the launch and jubilant leader
Kim Jong Un celebrating with military officers.
The pictures featured a long nose-coned projectile that
appeared to be similar to missiles displayed during an April 15
military parade for the birth anniversary of state founder Kim
Il Sung, the current leader's grandfather.
The nose cone resembles that of the KN-08 ICBM the North is
believed to be developing, and the lofted trajectory tests
re-entry by putting the missile through extra stress, said
Joshua Pollack of the U.S.-based Non-proliferation Review.
"This is an advanced missile, if their claims are true."
KCNA said Kim accused the United States of "browbeating"
countries that "have no nukes", warning Washington not to
misjudge the reality that its mainland is in the North's
"sighting range for strike".
The United States called the missile launch a message to
South Korea, days after Moon took office pledging to engage
Pyongyang in dialogue and keep up international pressure to
impede the North's arms pursuit.
Two senior national security advisers to Trump will meet
Moon's top foreign policy adviser, Chung Eui-yong, in Seoul on
Tuesday to discuss a summit of the leaders and the North's
missile test, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting
said.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by
James Pearson in Seoul and Philip Wen and Denis Dyomkin in
Beijing; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alex Richardson)