UPDATE 5-N.Korea tests another missile; Seoul says dashes hopes for peace
* Second missile test since new S. Korean president took office
SEOUL, July 19 North Korea fired three ballistic missiles early on Tuesday into the sea off its east coast that had a range of between 500 and 600 kilometres (300 and 360 miles), South Korea's military said.
The missiles were launched towards east from an area in the North's western region from 5:45 a.m. (2045 GMT Monday) to 6:40 a.m. and had a range that can strike all of South Korea, the South's military said. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 21 A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station as early as Tuesday for an emergency space walk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.