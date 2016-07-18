SEOUL, July 19 North Korea fired three ballistic missiles early on Tuesday into the sea off its east coast that had a range of between 500 and 600 kilometres (300 and 360 miles), South Korea's military said.

The missiles were launched towards east from an area in the North's western region from 5:45 a.m. (2045 GMT Monday) to 6:40 a.m. and had a range that can strike all of South Korea, the South's military said. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Toni Reinhold)