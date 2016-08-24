SEOUL Aug 25 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test-fire of a submarine-launched ballistic missile and declared it "the greatest success" that put the country in the "front rank" of nuclear military powers, official media reported on Thursday.

North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Wednesday which flew about 500 kilometres (300 miles). The South Korean government and experts said the launch showed technical progress in the North's SLBM programme. (Reporting by Jack Kim, editing by G Crosse)