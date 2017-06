SEOUL May 29 North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Monday from the region of Wonsan on its east coast in an easterly direction, South Korea's military said.

The launch was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in, who called a meeting of the National Security Council at 7:30 a.m. (2230 GMT Sunday), the South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Peter Cooney)