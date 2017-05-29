SEOUL May 30 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
supervised the test of a ballistic missile controlled by a
precision guidance system and ordered the development of more
powerful strategic weapons, the North's official KCNA news
agency reported on Tuesday.
He expressed conviction that the country "would make a
greater leap forward in this spirit to send bigger 'gift
package' to the Yankees," in retaliation for American military
provocation, KCNA said.
Pyongyang on Monday launched a Scud-class missile into the
sea and the North's official media routinely report on such
missile launches on the following day.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra
Maler)