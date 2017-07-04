FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says tested ICBM that can carry large nuclear warhead -KCNA
July 4, 2017 / 10:20 PM / in 13 hours

N.Korea says tested ICBM that can carry large nuclear warhead -KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Wednesday it had conducted a test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead and that the test successfully verified the warhead's atmospheric re-entry.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the successful test completed the country's strategic weapons capability that includes atomic and hydrogen bombs and ICBMs, and it will not negotiate with the United States to give up those weapons until Washington abandons its hostile policy against the North, the country's KCNA news agency said.

South Korea later said it and the United States early on Wednesday conducted an offensive ballistic missile drill aimed at striking the North's leadership. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

