SEOUL, March 7 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test launches of four missiles by an army unit commissioned with attacking U.S. military bases in Japan, the country's official news agency reported on Tuesday.

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan, days after it promised retaliation over U.S.-South Korea military drills it sees as preparation for war. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast)