2 days ago
North Korea missile "greatly exceeded" altitude of 2,500 km - Japan Defence Ministry
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea missile "greatly exceeded" altitude of 2,500 km - Japan Defence Ministry

1 Min Read

People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's ballistic missile test, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

TOKYO (Reuters) - The intermediate-range ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday "greatly exceeded" an altitude of 2,500 kilometres (1,560 miles), Japan's Defence Ministry said.

The missile flew 930 kilometres (580 miles) before landing in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the South Korean military and Japanese government said. Tokyo strongly protested what it called a clear violation of UN resolutions.

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Elaine Lies: Editing by Neil Fullick

