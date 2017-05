TOKYO The Japanese government has lodged a protest to North Korea via its embassy in Beijing over the reclusive state's latest missile launch, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast city of Wonsan early on Thursday, flying approximately 500 km (300 miles), South Korea's military said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)