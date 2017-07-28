FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe: There is no avoiding increasing pressure on North Korea
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
July 28, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 20 hours ago

Japan PM Abe: There is no avoiding increasing pressure on North Korea

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launch, just before midnight, there was no avoiding increasing pressure on the reclusive state.

The missile launch came just after Japan had announced it would increase its sanctions on North Korea.

Abe said the missile launch, a rare late night launch, clearly showed the threat that North Korea poses to Japan. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

