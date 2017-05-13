TOKYO May 14 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday that North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile was a violation of U.N. resolutions and that Japan strongly protested the action.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated the protest in comments to reporters.

South Korea's military said earlier that North Korean had fired an unidentified projectile from a region near its west coast.

