SEOUL May 14 South Korea's new president Moon
Jae-in "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest missile launch,
which represented a "clear violation" of U.N. Security Council
resolutions, the presidential office said on Sunday.
Moon, who chaired his first National Security Council
meeting as president in response to the missile test, said he
deeply regrets Pyongyang's latest provocation, which was made
only days after the election of a new administration in the
South.
"The president said while South Korea remains open to the
possibility of dialogue with North Korea, it is only possible
when North Korea shows a change in attitude," Yoon Young-chan,
Blue House's press secretary, said at a briefing.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Soyoung Kim, Editing by Neil
Fullick)