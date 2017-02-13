A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The Pentagon on Monday strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test, adding that the United States' commitment to protect the homeland and allies such as Japan and South Korea was "ironclad."

"We are capable of defending against a North Korean ballistic missile attack and will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to our and our allies' territories and citizens," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters.

North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming advances in a weapons program it is pursuing in violation of U.N. resolutions.

