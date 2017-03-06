UK police arrest 16th person in connection with Manchester attack
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
WASHINGTON The U.S. military said on Sunday it detected and tracked what it assessed was a North Korean missile launch at 4:34 p.m. CST (2234 GMT), but added the launch did not pose a threat to North America.
U.S. Strategic Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Martin O'Donnell said U.S. forces "remain vigilant in the face of North Korean provocations and are fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security."
The U.S. military did not provide further details about the launch.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
MANCHESTER, England Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered because of significant progress in the investigation.