Russia calls N.Korea missile launch breach of U.N. resolution
#Top News
July 4, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in 8 hours

Russia calls N.Korea missile launch breach of U.N. resolution

1 Min Read

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July, 4 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday called North Korea's latest test launch of a ballistic missile a breach of a U.N. Security Council resolution, the RIA news agency reported.

It also cited Ryabkov as saying that tensions with Pyongyang risked leading to catastrophic developments and that the missile launch showed that the only way forward was to organise multilateral talks with North Korea.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

