UK police arrest 16th person in connection with Manchester attack
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
MOSCOW Moscow is seriously worried about North Korea's latest missile drills, which saw Pyongyang fire four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Definitely, we are seriously worried - these are the sort of actions that lead to a rise in tension in the region and of course in this situation, traditionally, Moscow calls for restraint from all sides," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
MANCHESTER, England Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered because of significant progress in the investigation.