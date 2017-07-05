FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
North Korean nuclear problem can't be solved by force - Russian foreign minister
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

North Korean nuclear problem can't be solved by force - Russian foreign minister

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China oppose any attempt to resolve the North Korean crisis by force or by strangling North Korea economically, the Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday, commenting on rising tensions in the region after Pyongyang's latest missile test.

"The task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea's regime. This is our common position," Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

