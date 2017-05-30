SEOUL May 30 South Korean President Moon Jae-in
has ordered a probe into the introduction of four THAAD
anti-missile launchers in addition to two deployed by the U.S.
military before his election, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Moon was "shocked" to hear that the four additional THAAD
launchers, deployed to counter the North Korean missile threat,
were brought in without being reported to the new government or
to the public, presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan told a
media briefing.
The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense
(THAAD) system by the U.S. military, agreed by the government of
Moon's predecessor, was a controversial issue in the May 10
presidential election and has infuriated China, North Korea's
lone major ally.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Nick
Macfie)