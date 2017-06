FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un watches a military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 26, 2017. KCNA/Handout... REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL South Korea's military said on Monday more analysis is needed to verify North Korea's claim that it achieved technical advancement during Sunday's test-launch of a ballistic missile.

North Korea said it had successfully test-launched a newly developed mid-to-long range ballistic missile. The intention of the launch was to verify its capability to carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead".

