The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea's defence minister said in parliament on Tuesday North Korea's most recent missile launch should be considered a success if Pyongyang was aiming for the development of an intermediate range ballistic missile.

Defence Minister Han Min-koo also told lawmakers the South Korean military had spotted signs of the missile launch ahead of the test on Sunday.

Han said North Korea's missile development was progressing faster than expected.

