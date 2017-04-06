SEOUL, April 6 U.S. President Donald Trump's top
security adviser agreed in a telephone call to proceed with the
deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defence system, known as
THAAD, as planned, South Korea's presidential office said on
Thursday.
U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster spoke to his
South Korean counterpart on Thursday morning to discuss North
Korea's latest missile launch and a summit between the U.S and
Chinese leaders, according to South Korean officials.
North Korea test-fired a missile into its eastern waters on
Wednesday, the day before the China-U.S. summit is to begin.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)