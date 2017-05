North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. KCNA/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON U.S., Japanese and South Korean military officials held a teleconference on Monday to discuss a missile launch by North Korea on Saturday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The officials condemned the launch as "a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions" and the United States "reaffirmed its ironclad security commitments" to South Korea and Japan, the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)