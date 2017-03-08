UNITED NATIONS Washington's ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday the United States was re-evaluating how it must deal with North Korea after that country's repeated missile tests and that "all options are on the table."

Asked about China's proposal that the North freeze its testing while the United States and South Korea suspend military drills, Haley said, "We have to see some sort of positive action taken by North Korea before we can ever take them seriously."

