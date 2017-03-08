Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
UNITED NATIONS Washington's ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday the United States was re-evaluating how it must deal with North Korea after that country's repeated missile tests and that "all options are on the table."
Asked about China's proposal that the North freeze its testing while the United States and South Korea suspend military drills, Haley said, "We have to see some sort of positive action taken by North Korea before we can ever take them seriously."
(Reporting by Michelle Nicholas and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.