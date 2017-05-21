A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday behind closed doors to discuss North Korea's latest missile test at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea, diplomats said on Sunday.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile test in a week, which South Korea said dashed the hopes of the South's new liberal government for peace between the neighbors.

The United Nations Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006 and has strengthened the measures in response to its five nuclear tests and two long-range rocket launches. Pyongyang is threatening a sixth nuclear test.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)