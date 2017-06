UNITED NATIONS The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, diplomats said on Sunday.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile that landed in the sea near Russia on Sunday. The U.N. Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006 and has strengthened the measures in response to its five nuclear tests and two long-range rocket launches.

