North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

GENEVA North Korea's recent missile test-launch was a legitimate act of self-defence under international law and U.S. criticism of it a "wanton violation of the sovereignty and dignity of the DPRK, a North Korean diplomat told the U.N. Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday.

"The DPRK will bolster its self-defence capabilities as long as the United States continues its hostile policies towards the DPRK and imposes nuclear threats and makes blackmail," North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Choi said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)