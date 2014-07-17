(Adds comment by U.N. secretary-general in paragraph 4)
UNITED NATIONS, July 17 The U.N. Security
Council on Thursday condemned recent ballistic missile launches
by North Korea, describing the three rounds of Scud short-range
missiles fired in June and July as a violation of council
demands on Pyongyang.
"The members of the Security Council condemned these
launches ... and urged the DPRK (North Korea) to fully comply
with the relevant Security Council resolutions," said Rwandan
U.N. Ambassador Eugene Gasana, council president for July.
North Korea is under an array of United Nations, U.S. and
other national sanctions for repeated nuclear and ballistic
missile tests since 2006 in defiance of international demands to
stop.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon deplored the continued
missile launches by North Korea. "The Secretary-General urges
the DPRK instead to work towards building confidence and mutual
trust with its neighbors," Ban's press office said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Mohammad Zargham)