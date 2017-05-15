UNITED NATIONS May 15 The United Nations
Security Council on Monday condemned North Korea's recent
ballistic missile tests, warning that the launches contributed
to the development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and were
greatly increasing tensions.
In a statement, the 15-member council said it was of vital
importance that North Korea show "sincere commitment to
denuclearization through concrete action and stressed the
importance of working to reduce tensions."
"To that end, the Security Council demanded the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea conduct no further nuclear and
ballistic missile tests," the council said, adding that it was
ready to impose further sanctions on the country.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)