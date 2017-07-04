FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 21 hours ago

U.S. believes North Korea likely launched an ICBM -officials

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - The United States is still reviewing data but now believes that North Korea likely test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, in what would be a major milestone in Pyongyang's missile development.

The launch, on the eve of U.S. Independence Day, appeared to be a test of a two-stage missile, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The United States initially concluded that it was an intermediate-range missile and the administration has not yet officially changed that assessment. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

