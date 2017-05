WASHINGTON The U.S. military said on Tuesday it detected the simultaneous launch of two North Korean intermediate range ballistic missiles.

U.S. Strategic Command said in a statement that one missile exploded immediately after launch while the second one "was tracked over North Korea and into the Sea of Japan."

The statement added that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined that the launches did not pose a threat to North America.

