HANGZHOU, China The United States on Monday condemned North Korea's latest missile launches, and a senior administration official said it would work at summits this week to "bolster international resolve" to hold North Korea accountable for its actions.

"Today's reckless launches by North Korea pose threats to civil aviation and maritime commerce in the region," a senior U.S. administration official said in a statement.

"Our commitment to the defense of our allies in the face of these threats remains ironclad," the official said.

