WASHINGTON May 28 U.S. authorities tracked the
six-minute flight of what was believed to be a North Korean
short-range ballistic missile until it crashed into the Sea of
Japan, the U.S. Pacific Command said on Sunday.
"We continue to monitor North Korea's actions closely," the
Pacific Command said, adding that it was working on a more
detailed assessment of the launch from near the country's Wonsan
Airfield.
"U.S. Pacific Command stands behind our ironclad commitment
to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and
Japan," it in a statement. "The North American Aerospace Defense
Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North
Korea did not pose a threat to North America."
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney)