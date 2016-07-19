WASHINGTON, July 19 The United States strongly
condemned North Korea on Tuesday for test firing three ballistic
missiles, saying the launches and other recent tests violated
U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea's ballistic
missile program.
"This provocation only serves to increase the international
community's resolve to countering the DPRK's prohibited
activities," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
"North Korea is isolated like never before," he added. "The
international community is united like never before and
hopefully that will lead to a situation where North Korea makes
a strategic decision to come out of the shadows of the
international community and try to rejoin the international
community."
