FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Pentagon says can defend against North Korean ICBM threat
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
Editor's Picks
UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 13 hours ago

Pentagon says can defend against North Korean ICBM threat

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Wednesday it was capable of defending the United States against the "nascent" threat posed by North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capability following Pyongyang's first test of an ICBM on July 4.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis noted a successful test last month in which a U.S.-based missile interceptor knocked down a simulated incoming North Korean ICBM.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.