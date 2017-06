FILE PHOTO - Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi delivers a speech at the Reception for the 45th Anniversary of the Restoration of the Lawful Seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, October 25,... REUTERS/Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool/File Photo

TOKYO China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, on Tuesday said his country insisted on a peaceful resolution in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests.

"China's stance (on North Korea) is clear and has been consistent," Yang, China's state councillor, said at the start of a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We insist on a political resolution through peaceful means."

