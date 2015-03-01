SEOUL, March 2 North Korea fired two short-range
missiles off its east coast on Monday, a South Korean military
official said, a move seen as a protest against annual military
exercises between South Korea and the United States that were
due to start hours later.
The missiles hit the sea early on Monday morning after
travelling for about 490 km (305 miles), the official said.
The firing came on the day when the U.S.-South Korean
military exercises were scheduled to begin. The secretive North
denounces the drills as a preparation for war.
Pyongyang has escalated its rhetoric against the drills,
with a spokesman for its army general staff saying Washington
and Seoul "should be dealt with only by merciless strikes".
North Korea frequently tests short-range missiles off its
coast as part of military drills.
The United Nations has imposed sanctions banning North Korea
from launching longer-range ballistic missiles but not
short-range missiles.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)